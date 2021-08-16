The International Center for Supplemental Instruction Announces Education Technology Company TEDU as Exclusive Software Provider

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDU , an education technology company with an enterprise platform built to replace outdated, costly, and inefficient academic support infrastructure, has partnered with the International Center for Supplemental Instruction (ICSI). TEDU's technology offerings will enhance the ICSI's existing methodology and increase functionality across the organization by continuing to advance its unique, data-focused application designed to offer impactful and cost-effective Supplemental Instruction (SI) program management and facilitation tools for university staff and students.

TEDU's SI platform automatically collects and generates valuable data analytics providing universities with real-time insights that allow them to fine-tune program and academic methodology. This offers administrators a multitude of benefits, including automated session creation based on student and leader availability and flexible integration through Blackboard, Canvas, and Ellucian systems for seamless installation. Direct integration for automatic records and uploading of ICSI required accreditation data and more is also available.

SI was created by the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1973 as a non-remedial approach to learning that supports the success of students by integrating "what to learn" with "how to learn." Partnering with TEDU allows for a reduction in many of the challenges faced by staff in facilitating a SI program, while providing more inclusive accessibility and functionality for students. TEDU will also be incorporated in ISCI's training seminars beginning January 2022.

"By partnering with TEDU we will continue to best support students, administrators, and universities during this pivotal time in education," says Julie Collins, Executive Director of The International Center for Supplemental Instruction. "One of the unique elements that makes SI effective is that it targets high-risk courses rather than high-risk students. By integrating key data points provided by TEDU technologies, universities will greatly benefit by maximizing their SI budget while ultimately improving student retention."

With centralized access for students and leaders through TEDU's custom mobile and web application, administrators are able to optimize SI session availability with integrations through their learning management system class schedule, filter sessions, and delegate in-person or integrated video conferencing, turning an often time consuming and frustrating academic barrier into a seamless, cost efficient, and automated process.

"Learning loss stemming from COVID has been a major pain point for both administrators and students," says Nicolo Bates, CEO of TEDU. "We developed our software as a response to these frustrations and put forward a solution that mitigates challenges and offers administrators and students a cost-saving, efficient solution. By becoming the ICSI's exclusive SI program management software, we are able to bring our solution to as many universities as possible around the globe."

TEDU's partnership with the ICSI includes exclusive discounts for universities affiliated with the ICSI organization: 15% off the annual license fees for universities who have completed training with the ICSI, and 25% off for universities with ICSI Accreditation.

About TEDU

TEDU Inc. is a Miami-based education technology company platform for the education industry established by South Florida-based entrepreneur Nicolo Bates in 2018. TEDU was built to replace outdated, costly, and inefficient university-provided tutoring infrastructure with sophisticated software solutions that reduce program facilitation costs, generate valuable data and analytics while also servicing students 24/7. This 360-degree approach allows students to receive educational assistance from their university at any time and any place, not just during available business hours. The data and analytics collected from the TEDU platform provide impactful insights to adjust curriculum and teaching methodology for a more efficient learning experience.

About the International Center for Supplemental Instruction

Supplemental Instruction, or SI, is a specific method of peer-led group study implemented in colleges and universities across the United States and worldwide. Developed in the early 1970s at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), SI has demonstrated effectiveness in improving student grades in historically difficult courses, improving retention, and improving graduation rates. The International Center for Supplemental Instruction (ICSI) was subsequently established in the early 1980s at UMKC to provide training and support to institutions who wish to implement SI or strengthen their SI programs. The ICSI is the sole source of SI Supervisor Training in the United States, is the accrediting body for SI programs in the United States, and serves as the hub for international proliferation of the SI model by collaborating with national centers in Sweden, Australia, South Africa, and Canada. Over the past ten years, The ICSI has provided training to over 1500 institutions representing 34 countries.

