TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Partners with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd. to Develop Intelligent Sales and Customer Service Systems

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd.("BPTC"), an innovative financial service platform solution provider in China, on August 2, 2021, to develop its intelligent sales and customer service systems.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agrees to give BPTC access to its insurance management platform, and BPTC agrees to provide the Company with customized artificial intelligence development services and assist the Company in building its intelligent customers service and sales systems. The parties may enter into separate service contracts in the future to determine the specific terms and services to be provided under the Agreement.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to partner with BPTC as we continue to make progress in our long term strategy of upgrading and optimizing our systems to provide customers with more value-added services. We plan to build our own intelligent sales and customer service system which can help maximize profitability, increase operation efficiency, and improve customers satisfaction. Looking forward, we expect to seize the opportunity presented by the accelerating digital transformation of the insurance industry, and utilize our cooperation with BPTC to deliver more products and services for our customers."

About Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in February 2019, Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd. engages in exploring and deepen the practice and application of technology in financial institutions. The founding team of BPTC all graduated from top tier universities in China and aboard including Tsinghua University and Chinese Academy of Sciences. They have many years of working experience in domestic and foreign financial institutions and first-line Internet companies, and have in-depth understanding and practical experience in quantitative trading, artificial intelligence and associated fields. BPTC has built a number of products including the Caiduoyi Wealth Integrated Service Platform, Prism Investment Advising Exhibition System, Prism Smart Wealth Management Robot and Traderslink Quantitative Trading System. BPTC provides wealth institutions with a complete solution from investment research to transaction, from customer acquisition to conversion, which improves the service efficiency of investment advisory services and improves the comprehensive experience of investors. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.puyuan.tech/index.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@tianrx.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tian-ruixiang-holdings-ltd-partners-with-beijing-puyuan-technology-co-ltd-to-develop-intelligent-sales-and-customer-service-systems-301354932.html

SOURCE TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd