Pemberton Holmes Rolls Out IXACT Contact CRM to Drive Referrals and Repeat Business

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IXACT Contact is thrilled to welcome its newest partner, Pemberton Holmes Real Estate. Headquartered in Vancouver Island, BC, Pemberton Holmes has served the Greater Victoria area and other local communities since 1887.

Offering a wide array of features and services catered to real estate agents and brokers all over North America, IXACT Contact was chosen by Pemberton Holmes as its exclusive CRM partner to further increase to their already existing service offering and commitment to agent development and success.

Shannon McGee, Sales Director of IXACT Contact states, "CRM is the cornerstone of an agent's business and by providing a robust system in IXACT Contact, Pemberton Holmes is helping their agents to become the organized real estate professionals that past clients remember and refer, and prospects choose to list with."

As IXACT Contact's newest CRM partner, Pemberton Holmes is excited to offer IXACT Contact's robust real estate CRM to over 300 REALTORS®. "We are still a family-owned company six generations later and are proud to be one of the largest independently owned real estate brokerages in North America," says Steve Kopnyitzki, Managing Broker in Charge of Recruiting and Training. "We want to continue providing exceptional service to our customers which is why we stress the importance of providing our sales representatives the best tools and services at the best price."

About Pemberton Holmes:

Pemberton Holmes Real Estate is a Canadian real-estate company located in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. It is considered one of the oldest family-owned real estate companies in North America; in continuous operation since 1887. Pemberton Holmes currently has 300 REALTORS® in offices all across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands specializing in both residential and commercial real estate. Pemberton Holmes also offers property management services and rental properties.

About IXACT Contact:

IXACT Contact is an easy-to-use real estate CRM that gives real estate agents all the tools they need to manage their contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution. With its unique marketing automation and content, IXACT Contact helps agents become the real estate professional that past clients never forget and prospects choose to work with. Agents who use IXACT Contact see an average increase in their GCI of 55%.

