KBR Awarded Ethylene Technology Contract by Hyundai Engineering and Técnicas Reunidas for PKN ORLEN Olefins Complex

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a technology licensing contract by Hyundai Engineering and Técnicas Reunidas for PKN ORLEN's Petrochemical Development Program in Plock, Poland.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for its leading ethylene technology, Selective Cracking Optimum Recovery (SCORE™), for PKN ORLEN's Olefins Complex III Project. This is Europe's largest petrochemical project in 20 years.

"KBR is privileged to be selected as the ethylene technology licensor for this ambitious project and contribute to PKN ORLEN's growth and sustainability objectives," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "SCORE continues to lead the industry in delivering the highest yields and operational flexibility, while minimizing the carbon footprint."

KBR has been a leader in olefins technology development, plant design for over 50 years. We have licensed more than 100 grassroot ethylene plants utilizing our cost-effective and energy-efficient cracking technologies to produce ethylene, propylene and other valuable byproducts from a variety of feedstocks.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

