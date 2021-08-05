Untangle Taps Brigantia Partners To Grow SMB Security Distribution in the UK

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced a partnership with Brigantia Partners to support its successful award-winning SMB security solutions in the United Kingdom.

According to the latest Untangle SMB IT Security Report , 45% of businesses indicated that they have adjusted or reevaluated their IT security roadmap based on recent security breaches and ransomware attacks. As the threat of cyberattack continues to grow, SMBs demands require a multi-layer approach to security which includes comprehensive support and services. This strategic partnership with Brigantia empowers a new market of SMBs with protection, visibility and control across their entire digital attack surface.

"Our partnership with Brigantia will enable us to reach MSPs with specific needs that Brigantia understands," said Scott Devens, CEO at Untangle. "Brigantia has a deep understanding of IT Managed Services within the UK, and together with Untangle, will be able to provide the best in class products, support and services. Untangle is energized by Brigantia's approach to building their UK business and we look forward to a successful partnership where we grow together."

Brigantia is an award-winning, value-added managed services distributor providing comprehensive, cost-effective IT solutions. The company has three distinct business areas designed to add maximum value to its reseller, MSP, MSSP and consultant partners' businesses: Brigantia Distribution, Brigantia Consulting, and Brigantia Enhance. Through its partnership with Untangle, customers now benefit from a robust product stack that offers comprehensive security with deep analysis and insights, network orchestration, reliable connectivity and network performance.

"After years of searching for a next-generation firewall solution that is clearly aimed at the SME and MSP marketspace, Brigantia Partners is excited to be launching the award-winning range from Untangle." said Martin Wright, Managing Director at Brigantia Partners Limited. "With this new addition to our portfolio, we are providing our partners with an enterprise-level firewall and VPN solution that is simple to deploy and manage, while also fitting into SME budgets."

Untangle leverages a fully cloud supported console which provides day to day analysis and alert system to ensure that customers are alerted of any malicious activity. With MSPs now empowered by NG Firewall , which offers highly customizable protection and robust filtering capabilities, customers can now ensure they receive the full advanced protection of the Untangle Network Security Framework .

Brigantia and Untangle share the same commitment to supporting SMBs and distributed organizations against cyber attacks. Working in tandem with the Untangle SD-WAN product line , Brigantia can offer end users a homogeneous, professional solution for SMEs with multiple locations. To learn more, please visit www.brigantia.com .

About Brigantia Partners

Headquartered in Yorkshire and with an office in London, Brigantia is an award-winning, value-added managed services channel distributor providing a comprehensive range of cyber-security solutions complemented by secure, enterprise-class data communications and cloud services.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

