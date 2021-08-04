PUDO Inc's strategic partnership with Turning Point Brands Inc. immediately solves delivery restrictions imposed by the new Federal vape mail legislation in the U.S.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE:PDO); (OTCQB:PDPTF), North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, is excited to announce that PUDO has signed a landmark shipping agreement (the "Agreement") with Turning Point Brands Inc. ("TPB") (NYSE:TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. This 15-Billion-dollar industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% from 2021 to 2028. Recent legislation impacted the available options for the delivery of vaping products, which in 2020 was in excess of 100 million parcel deliveries. PUDO will be the definitive vaping industry's delivery solution, leveraging its strategic alliance with 14,000 and growing locations in the US and Canada.

PUDO is uniquely set up to meet the requirements of the 2020 PACT Act, new U.S. federal legislation, while many major carriers are not. Among other things, PUDO can meet the 'age and identity verification,' including signature at delivery requirements for this 15-Billion-dollar industry.

"PUDO is ramping up its presence in thousands of neighborhoods in the U.S. to receive e-commerce parcels on behalf of consumers and to validate age and identity. This is something we already do all day every day, as a carrier-neutral agent on behalf of our courier and retail clients," says PUDO CEO Frank Coccia. "And, through our Agreement with Turning Point Brands, we are able to facilitate vape product delivery to a PUDOpoint at check-out and immediately accelerate the growth of our PUDOpoint Counters Network across the continental U.S."

"We're excited to partner with PUDO Inc. to facilitate expanded delivery options for our vaping products nationally. This Agreement will address several of the logistical shipping challenges and compliance costs associated with the new requirements of the PACT Act in key markets across the U.S.," said Turning Point Brands President of Vaping Marc Waxman.

The Turning Point Brand Agreement is effective immediately. PUDO's age and identity protocols are equally applicable to the alcohol and pharmaceutical industries, and the Company continues discussions with potential partners in both sectors.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's $827B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft. PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty,' early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

To signup for PUDO News Feed please subscribe at https://www.pudopoint.com/en/news.

For more information, please visit www.pudopoint.com

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO's technology and possible future expansions of PUDO's operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO's ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

SOURCE PUDO Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c4566.html