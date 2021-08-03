FleetPride Refreshes Logo, Highlights Commitment to Service Solutions

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. today unveiled a refreshed logo that features the new tagline "Heavy Duty Parts & Service," replacing its previous descriptor "Truck & Trailer Parts." The new logo reflects FleetPride's market strategy that places a strong emphasis on providing medium and heavy duty truck customers with access to the largest inventory of parts and delivering superior services through its comprehensive network of service centers.

"FleetPride is unrelenting in its commitment to be THE preferred solutions provider for heavy duty parts and service, and our updated logo puts that vision front and center," said Darren Taylor, FleetPride senior vice president of marketing and digital.

As the leader in heavy duty, FleetPride's parts and full range of service and repair solutions are available for all Class 6-8 vehicles and heavy duty trailers. From everyday heavy duty semi-truck and trailer repairs to custom installations, mainstream driveline repair and tanker work, FleetPride Service Technicians can quickly diagnose and fix all makes and models.

"Though our tagline has changed, our dedication to keeping truck and trailer fleets operating and on the road remains the same. In fact, we've been able to strengthen our customer support through our strategic growth plan that has enabled us to deliver access to the largest inventory of parts and strategically located and highly specialized service centers with heavy duty experts that can create custom solutions that fit the individual needs of our customers," continued Taylor.

The company has added 10 service centers to its service operations within the past year, and now has 52 service centers across 25 states. To learn more about FleetPride's service center locations and extensive repair services capabilities, visit www.fleetpride.com/service.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 280 stores, 52 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,500 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

