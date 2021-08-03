Sallus Retirement Selects Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® for Administration and Recordkeeping of its Pooled Employer Plan

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sallus Retirement, LLC, (Sallus Retirement) an independent professional fiduciary and retirement Pooled Plan Provider (PPP), announces that it has selected Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® (Ubiquity) to perform plan administration and recordkeeping for its pooled employer 401(k) plan designed for small business owners and the financial advisors that serve them.

Sallus Retirement, built to serve the 60 million American workers who today are without a workplace retirement plan, is one of the first fully independent Pooled Employment Plan (PEP) solutions in the market. The Sallus Retirement solution, designed in collaboration with wealth advisory professionals, is a fully digital, bundled PEP that features modern plan design options. The Sallus PEP was built for the 5 million small businesses that either couldn't afford to sponsor a retirement plan for their employees or were concerned about becoming a plan fiduciary subject to oversight by U.S. Department of Labor and Internal Revenue Service. Sallus Retirement now eliminates both of these common concerns.

Sallus Retirement has selected Ubiquity, primarily for its fully digital and highly scalable, cloud-based administrative platform and its experienced team. Over the past two decades, Ubiquity has continually honed its platform, enhancing the user experience while lowering costs of administration.

Sallus chief growth officer, Lisa Kottler, will be leading the effort to bring Sallus to market. According to Ms. Kottler, "After an extensive market search, we have selected Ubiquity for a myriad of reasons including our shared vision and common purpose. Jointly, our mission will be to expand coverage by overcoming the common barriers to plan adoption—specifically, the high cost, ERISA fiduciary exposure, and the burdensome plan administration required in traditional single employer and group of plans structures."

Retirement plans are, for most companies, the only employee benefit plan not outsourced to third-party professionals. Advisors need an option for their business owner clients that embraces the value of holistic risk transfer. While lowering costs by streamlining plan design and delivery are critical, the Sallus team has found many small employers avoid setting up a plan because of the fiduciary responsibility. Often, business owners find themselves ill-equipped to manage and mitigate plan-related risks. Sallus believes conflict-free risk transfer and easy accessibility, combined with a predictable experience, is what advisors and small businesses are looking for from a retirement plan solution. The result is every advisor, from the most sophisticated retirement plan specialist to a wealth advisor with a limited number of plan opportunities, can confidently recommend Sallus' comprehensive support to its small business clients.

"l founded Ubiquity 20 years ago because, as a financial advisor, I couldn't find a 401(k) recordkeeper equipped to meet the needs of financial advisors," said Chad Parks, Founder & CEO of Ubiquity. "Ubiquity was built for advisors by advisors. That's why some of the largest and most discriminating financial institutions in the U.S have selected Ubiquity as their 401(k) partner. We are very excited to pair with Sallus Retirement to significantly expand retirement savings coverage for Americans working in small businesses."



About Sallus Retirement LLC

An independent, pooled plan provider registered with the U.S Department of Labor, Sallus Retirement LLC provides small businesses, and the financial professionals who serve them, with fiduciary expertise and oversight, as well as expertly managed and administered workplace retirement plans. Sallus significantly reduces the high cost, risk and complexity of traditional retirement plans, helping working Americans save what they need for the retirement they want. For additional information on Sallus Retirement, please visit www.sallus.com

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings®

Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® is a leading financial technology company that sits at the crossroads of HCM, SaaS and robo-recordkeeping. Our mission is simple: Provide the 60-plus million Americans working for small businesses with an easy, low-cost option to save for retirement at work. For over 20 years, the firm has been a pioneer in transparent, flat-fee retirement plans for small businesses and their employees. Ubiquity currently record-keeps over $2.8 billion in retirement savings for thousands of small businesses. To learn more, visit myubiquity.com

Sallus Retirement and Ubiquity are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service or firm. This press release refers to information products or services that may be in development and not yet available. Accordingly, nothing in the release should be construed as a representation or legal agreement by Sallus Retirement LLC to make available specific products or services, including, without limitation, concepts, systems or techniques.

