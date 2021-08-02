DIRECTV All-In On Video

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV announced today that AT&T and TPG have closed on the previously announced agreement to establish DIRECTV as a separate video company. Under this new company, DIRECTV owns and operates the former AT&T U.S. and Puerto Rico video business unit consisting of satellite, streaming and IP video services. The new structure allows for greater focus, flexibility and resources to best position the business to succeed in the long term as well as deliver on a commitment to current and future customers, employees and shareholders.

"This is a watershed moment for DIRECTV as we return to a singular focus on providing a stellar video experience," said Bill Morrow, CEO, DIRECTV. "Building on our recent momentum, we are well-positioned to bring unparalleled choice and value to all of our customers under one iconic brand, whether they beam it or stream it."

For those who beam it over satellite, DIRECTV service offers the most live sports in 4K HDR,1 including the most NBA games in 4K, and the industry's best picture format. DIRECTV is the undisputed leader in sports programming, including NFL Sunday Ticket, which remains the only way to watch every out-of-market game LIVE every Sunday afternoon no matter where in the United States. DIRECTV also empowers customers to watch movies and shows from virtually anywhere – on TVs at home, along with their favorite mobile devices using the DIRECTV app.

For those who stream it, the newly branded DIRECTV STREAM will become the single brand for video streaming services previously launched by AT&T, excluding HBO Max. The transition will happen later this month, and service will continue to be available with no term commitment or hidden fees. To enjoy the best of live TV and on-demand, customers can either bring their own streaming device, or use DIRECTV's exclusive streaming device.2 Those with DIRECTV's streaming device can build a complete, integrated and customized entertainment experience with the ability to watch and pause live TV on up to 20 devices in their home. It also allows consumers to get all their favorite entertainment in one place with easy access to apps like HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Over the next several months, DIRECTV will prominently feature its bold new look across its video services, and new and existing customers will experience several touchpoints with it.

It's important to note that as a part of the deal, AT&T satellite, streaming or IP video customers will automatically keep their video service, any bundled wireless, internet or HBO Max services, and associated discounts with no action needed.

For more information on the terms of the deal, please see the AT&T press release.

1 Limited 4K HDR programming available. CHOICE package or higher required for most 4K HDR live sports. 4K HDR compatible equipment, minimum programming, 4K account authorization and professional installation required. If 4K TV does not support HDR, content will be viewable in standard 4K. Other conditions apply.

2 Requires purchase of DIRECTV STREAM device sold separately.

About DIRECTV

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry's best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. It is the undisputed leader in sports, bringing NFL Sunday Ticket customers every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday during the NFL season. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on the Google Play Store.

