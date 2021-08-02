Forward Thinking Systems Awarded Sourcewell Contract

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems , a leader in innovative fleet management and tracking solutions, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the fleet and asset tracking solutions category at Sourcewell.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing of competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

Forward Thinking Systems was awarded a Sourcewell contract for its government fleet technology following a rigorous evaluation process ensuring contracts meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

"We're honored that government organizations and other public sectors count us as a vetted solution that provides real value to their organization. We look forward to helping more organizations with reliable fleet tracking, route management, smart dash cameras, and so much more," said David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems.

Forward Thinking Systems serves fleets of all sizes, offering features and products specifically beneficial for government and public sectors. Advanced map layering options through Intellihub® allows organizations to tailor map icons, add GIS layers, and customize data for different fleets. Increased security is also available through customizable permission settings in hierarchy infrastructure groups and single sign-on preferences.

Additionally, Forward Thinking Systems is one of the only companies enabling fleet vehicles to automate annual smog checks via On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) port for government fleets in California or Nevada. These features combined with the company's recently announced partnership with Cradlepoint make Forward Thinking Systems a top fleet management solution for government, education, and nonprofit entities.

Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with Forward Thinking Systems at Sourcewell-mn.gov .

About Forward Thinking Systems:

Forward Thinking Systems is a leader in fleet management, tracking, and video telematics solutions that helps make daily fleet operations safer and more efficient. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Forward Thinking customers can track vehicle activity, driver performance, fuel, maintenance, and more. These solutions are designed to reduce a fleet's overall cost-per-mile and help organizations comply with FMCSA regulations. For more information, please visit ftsgps.com .

About Sourcewell:

A self-sustaining government organization, Sourcewell has over 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions. Contract purchasing solutions that are competitively solicited nationally, offering over 400 awarded contracts.

