Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 31, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: Tuesday, September 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET
    Speakers: William Feehery, chief executive officer, and Andrew Schemick, chief financial officer
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: Wednesday, September 15 at 4:55 p.m. ET
    Speaker: Andrew Schemick, chief financial officer
  • Bank of America Securities 2021 Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference
    Date and Time: Monday, September 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET
    Speakers: William Feehery, chief executive officer, and Andrew Schemick, chief financial officer

Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara's investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com 


