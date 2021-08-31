 Skip to main content

Teradyne Announces TUGx 2021 Hybrid Seminars This Fall

Globe Newswire  
August 31, 2021 9:00am   Comments
NORTH READING, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leader in semiconductor automated test solutions, announced its TUGx Global Seminars will be held beginning in October.

Each TUGx event will span multiple days with three to four hours of presentations from Teradyne experts each day. Presentations will share test strategies for new instruments, software capabilities addressing unique test challenges, and best practices for test applications.

The Teradyne Users Group (TUG) was established in 1983 by Teradyne customers as a way to share best practices, learn new test methodologies, and get the most out of their Teradyne technology. In 2019, Teradyne introduced TUGx, changing it from a single location event to multiple events around the globe, addressing customer requests to bring TUG to their locations.

To register for a TUGx Seminar in your region, visit: www.teradyne.com/tugx.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life- saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and today employs 5,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations, Teradyne
978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com


