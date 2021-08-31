Delaware Court Grants Ebix's Motion to Dismiss in Lawsuit Filed by Yatra Online, Inc.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries today announced that Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III has granted Ebix's motion to dismiss in its entirety the Delaware Chancery Court suit filed by Yatra Online, Inc. in June 2020.



