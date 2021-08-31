Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California's Premier Extraction Company

Highlights



Icanic Brands will acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings in an all-stock transaction

Closing Purchase Price implies an approximate 2.0x LEEF estimated 2022 revenue multiple and 6.5x LEEF estimated 2022 EBITDA multiple

LEEF Holdings manufacturing capabilities include a 12,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing facility with up to 45 tons of biomass throughput per month and up to 3,000 liters of distillate extraction capability per month

LEEF's Willits, California headquarters include Type 6, Type 7, Type 11 Distribution and Dispensary licenses

LEEF's pending 196-acre cultivation license would make it the largest farm in California and sits on over 1,900 acres of prime California real estate



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE:ICAN, OTCQB:ICNAF) ("Icanic Brands" or the "Company"), a multi-state brand operator of premium cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire LEEF Holdings, Inc. ("LEEF"), a California based cannabis company (the "Proposed Acquisition").

LEEF is the premier extraction company in California and is led by an expert group of legacy operators. The team has decades of experience in organic cannabis farming and sophisticated extraction practices.

LEEF Corporate Highlights include:

Core manufacturing competencies include ethanol extraction line (type 6), hydrocarbon extraction line (type 7), solventless extraction line and edibles production line

Supply distillate to 6 of the top 10 brands in California

Supply concentrates to 5 of the top 10 brands in California

2020A Revenue of USD $33.9m, expenses of USD $32.0m, and EBITDA of USD $2.0m

2021E Revenue of USD $42.7m, expenses of USD $34.8m and EBITDA of USD $7.9m

2022E Revenue of USD $60.0m, expenses of USD $41.5m and EBITDA of USD $18.5m

Cannabis campus centrally located in Northern California including a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with 4 existing licenses sitting on 14 acres with room to expand on an additional 9 acres

Pending 196-acre cultivation which would make it the largest cannabis farm in California, sitting on over 1,900 acres of prime coastal real estate which would produce approximately 225,000 pounds in 2022 and growing to approximately 390,000 pounds in 2024 resulting in substantial cost reductions through 2024. Estimated land value with licenses prior to buildout can range from USD $100k to USD $200k per acre of licensed cultivation

Pending Central California processing facility on a 5-acre Cannabis zoned property and 3 additional cannabis licenses including processing, distribution, and delivery

49% equity holding in Aya Biosciences which focuses on the intersection of psychedelic research and which recently completed their Series A funding of USD $5m at a USD $20m post money valuation

For more information on LEEF please visit: www.leefca.com.

"Building a profitable and scalable cannabis business is challenging and I commend the LEEF team for building the premier extraction company in the California. We are thrilled to be acquiring LEEF as this acquisition is truly transformational for our Company. After evaluating the landscape of the California market, we believe that adding LEEF to our growing portfolio will not only provide a tremendous addition but will also unlock the types of synergies between our two businesses that ultimately create substantial value for our shareholders. After the transaction is completed, the combined business is anticipated to exit 2021 with an annualized revenue run rate in excess of USD $80m while still maintaining our focus on superior gross margins across our entire business," said Mr. Mark Smith, Executive Chairman of Icanic. "California represents a nearly USD $2B concentrates market and via this acquisition we get turn-key access to a business platform that has a proven track-record of scalability and profitability."

"We couldn't be happier to join the Icanic team. Not only will Icanic continue to allow us to execute on our vision of being a leader in the state of California but the additional resources, expertise, and support that the Icanic platform provides gives me the confidence that together we can truly create something special and unmatched in the US cannabis industry," said Mr. Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF. "We are excited to get to work and begin to integrate on all facets of the business so that we can truly realize the potential of the combined entity going forward. We are grateful for the strong support of our employees and stakeholders and want to thank them for their hard work and commitment over the past years."

Terms of the LOI

Under the terms of the LOI, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of LEEF in exchange for common shares of the Company (the "Icanic Shares"). The purchase price (the "Purchase Price") will be comprised of (i) the Closing Purchase Price (as defined below) and (ii) the Earn-Out Payments (as defined below).

The initial payment forming part of the Purchase Price (the "Closing Purchase Price") will be equal to the higher of (i) US$120,000,000 or (i) two times the trailing 12-months ("TTM") revenue of LEEF for the period ended September 30, 2021. The Closing Purchase Price will be satisfied in full through the issuance of Icanic Shares, at an issue price per share equal to the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price ("VWAP") of the Icanic Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the period ending on the business day prior to the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Initial VWAP Calculation"). Key shareholders and management of both Icanic and LEEF have agreed to a contractual escrow that will last for a minimum of 18 months from closing with 1/6 releases beginning on the 18-month anniversary of closing with subsequent 1/6 releases every quarter thereafter.

The performance earn-out payment forming part of the Purchase Price (the "Earn-Out Payments") will be paid as follows:

15 months following Closing, an amount equal to (A) 10% of the TTM revenue calculated for the 12-month period immediately following Closing, multiplied by 2.0, minus (B) the Closing Purchase Price (the "First Earn-Out Payment"); 27 months following Closing, an amount equal to (A) 10% of the TTM revenue calculated for the 12-month period immediately following the first anniversary of the Closing, multiplied by 2.0, minus (B) the Closing Purchase Price and minus (C) any amounts paid pursuant to the First Earn-Out Payment (the "Second Earn-Out Payment"); and 39 months following Closing, an amount equal to (A) 10% of the TTM revenue calculated for the 12-month period immediately following the second anniversary of the Closing, multiplied by 2.0, minus (B) the Closing Purchase Price and minus (C) any amounts paid pursuant to the First Earn-Out Payment and Second Earn-Out Payment (the "Third Earn-Out Payment").



Each of the foregoing Earn-Out Payments will be satisfied in full through the issuance of Icanic Shares based on the 30-day VWAP of the Icanic Shares on the CSE for the period ending on the business day prior to the date of issuance. The Closing Purchase Price implies an approximate 2.0x LEEF estimated 2022 revenue multiple and 6.5x LEEF estimated 2022 EBITDA multiple.

The Proposed Acquisition is anticipated to be completed in Q4 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including, among other things, the approval of the CSE, as well as the execution of a binding definitive agreement.

Advisors

Bayline Capital Partners is acting as financial advisor to LEEF and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to LEEF. McMillan LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to Icanic Brands.

About Icanic Brands Company, Inc.



Icanic Brands Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.icaninc.com.

ICANIC BRANDS COMPANY INC.

Per: "Brandon Kou" Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Icanic Brands, please contact the Company at:



Email: ir@icaninc.com

