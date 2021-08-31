Intellia Therapeutics to Present at September Healthcare Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will present at the following virtual healthcare investor conferences in September:



Thursday, September 9, 2021

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Time: 10:40 am ET

Monday, September 13, 2021

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Time: 7:00 am ET

A live webcast of Intellia's presentations at these events will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.intelliatx.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Intellia website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Intellia's website for approximately 14 days following each presentation.

