Daniel Madero Joins Ovation Fertility as Director of Third-Party Services

Los Angeles, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Madero to its senior leadership team. As director of third-party services, Madero will be responsible for two Ovation service lines: Ovation Donor Services, which provides frozen donor eggs to hopeful parents, and the Center for Surrogate Parenting, which is the world's oldest surrogacy agency and welcomes intended parents from all over the world.

Madero brings extensive, specialized experience to the organization, having spent the majority of his career in operations at fertility care practices and fertility-related businesses.

"Daniel has deep compassion for the families who need fertility treatment, having developed his expertise working with patients, clinicians and scientists in this highly specialized area of medicine for many years," says Conor Beardsley, Ovation president. "He has an exceptionally rare skillset, and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us in our shared mission of making advanced fertility treatment, including donor eggs and surrogacy, more affordable and accessible for the men and women who need it."

Madero comes to Ovation after co-founding and leading U.S.-based fertility preservation and genetic testing companies that provided a wide range of services to IVF specialists and other medical professionals. He has also served as an independent consultant and advisor to fertility and technology companies, sharing his expertise with venture-capital-backed startups in the United States and Latin America.

Earlier in his career, he served as general manager and partner of the largest fertility clinic in Colombia, Clinica Eugin, based in Bogotá, after launching his career in fertility care an operational leader within his family's fertility care practice in Colombia.

"Throughout my career in fertility care, I have been inspired by witnessing the difference that affordable, accessible fertility treatment can make in families' lives," Madero says. "Third-party services make it possible for hopeful parents to overcome even the most difficult barriers on the road to parenthood. I look forward to the opportunity to help Ovation make a positive difference in the lives of even more families who need donor eggs and surrogacy to have a child."

Fluent in English and Spanish and conversational in French, Madero holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá.

