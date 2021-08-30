deadmau5 Releases Second Digital Blockchain Card Collection 'deadmau5: Series 2 Card Collection'

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – In December 2020, legendary electronic music producer deadmau5 teamed up with creative agency RAREZ to release his first official set of digital collectibles on the WAX Blockchain with "deadmau5: Series 1 Card Collection" packs of NFTs, sold like trading cards, each showing off the iconography and energy of deadmau5. Now, find deadmau5 teaming with RAREZ again for the release of its follow-up, the "deadmau5: Series 2 Card Collection," on WAX via Rarez.io.

After much anticipation, the long-awaited "Series 2" has come to WAX. WAX, which stands for "Worldwide Asset eXchange," was created specifically for the trading of virtual items, such as rare collectibles. For deadmau5, an artist well known for his intersection of music with cutting-edge technology, the connection is obvious. "deadmau5: Series 2" is an expansion of the original series, with packs and card rarities following the same formula of the original collection with a few adjustments. Like "Series 1," the NFTs are sold in Standard and Mega Packs. The pack designs are similar to the first series, this time with an updated color scheme to differentiate from the first drop.

There has been a change to the rarity levels on "Series 2," as well. This turn, cards are divided into Pins, Basic, Black, Silver and Gold rarities, with Pins being the most common of the drop. On top of that, a small handful of Ultra Rare cards have been thrown into "Series 2," which holders will be able to use to redeem a guest list spot for an upcoming deadmau5 show. The Standard packs, containing 10 digital collectibles, come in at US$9.95, while the Mega Packs offer 30 collectibles for US$29.95.

The first set of "deadmau5: Series" cards on WAX packs sold out in 36 hours from Dec. 16-17, 2020. That original set of collectibles was big news in the NFT space, with secondary trading pulling in tens of thousands of dollars for the rarest cards in the drop, including an audio reactive mau5head designed by Sutu, which has resold for over US$10,000 on WAX. Discover the catalogue and secondary market trading .

deadmau5 digital collectibles use NFT (nonfungible token) technology. NFTs trade on the blockchain, ensuring that each deadmau5 digital piece is 100% verifiable as authentic.

View "deadmau5: Series 2" as discussed on Nifty News here .

The "deadmau5: Series 2 Card Collection" is available now via Rarez.io (WAX Blockchain).

Collection Name/Info:

"deadmau5: Series 2" dropped in three parts:

First, Series 1 cardholders received a free NFT as a bonus for holding onto their collection since December.





Next, on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET the presale began. NFTs were sold in Standard and Mega Packs. The collectibles consist of a limited supply of deadmau5 Pins, Basic Stills, Black, Silver and Gold Cards and Ultra Rare cards.





Finally, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET, the public sale began for all collectible packs. 48 hours after the packs sell out, they will be opened and the collectibles will be revealed.

Some Series 2 mega packs have been reserved for promotional use, going to those deadmau5 Series 1 holders that have a complete gold deluxe set of cards.

For information on accessing future presales and other cool activations, sign up for the deadmau5 newsletter at the bottom of this page .

About Rarez

Founded in 2020, RAREZ is the NFT platform that enables the best creators in the music world to bring accessible and desirable digital collectibles to the blockchain. Founded by the team behind emanate.live in collaboration with Dean Wilson and Joel Zimmerman, RAREZ has hosted previous sales with deadmau5, Weezer and Dillon Francis on the WAX blockchain.

About Emanate

Emanate is the world's first collaboration, distribution and monetization platform helping blockchain-first musicians and record labels secure rights and payments on-chain.

About WAX

WAX (The Worldwide Asset eXchange™) is the most used and transacted blockchain ecosystem in the world for NFTs, dApps and video games — providing the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade both virtual and physical items to anyone, anywhere in the world. Known best as "The King of NFTs," WAX is the leading NFT network and has successfully facilitated the trade of millions of NFTs from partners including Topps (Major League Baseball), Capcom (Street Fighter), Funko, Atari, Sony's Funimation, famous films ("The Princess Bride" and "SAW"), world-renowned entertainers (Deadmau5, Weezer and William Shatner) and many more. Furthermore, WAX has innovated vIRL® NFTs, which are different from the standard NFTs you'll find on other blockchains. They feature a host of dynamic functionalities including app/video game integrations, marketing tools and V-commerce capabilities — linking a vIRL® NFT to a real-world item, so you can transfer ownership without needing to physically ship anything until a collector is ready to claim it as their own. Every vIRL® NFT is minted on the energy-efficient and carbon-neutral WAX Blockchain that puts the environment first.

About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced "dead mouse"), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album "where's the drop?," "W:/2016ALBUM/" and "> album title goes here <" (both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), "4×4=12" (recognized for having sold well over 1 million copies in the U.S.), "For Lack Of A Better Name," "Random Album Title" and "while(1<2)." The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. Other offerings, which include original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire ("Monophobia"), Lights ("Drama Free"), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more, can be found on the "mau5ville: level 1, 2 & 3" series. In 2019, deadmau5 completed his first-ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller "Polar," available worldwide now via Netflix with its soundtrack released on mau5trap, as well as celebrated the release of "here's the drop!," an album of remixes of material from his 2018 orchestral album "where's the drop?" For it, plenty of revered tastemakers such as Morgan Page, Matt Lange, PEEKABOO, Mr. Bill and more have been tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound. Over the course of his extraordinarily successful U.S. "cubev3" tour late 2019/early 2020, which ranked in the top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally, deadmau5 released a trilogy of singles. "FALL," "COASTED" and "SATRN" were new material featured as part of his new live show, complementing the most complex production he has ever presented. His latest releases, "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ and "The Summer Never Dies" with Lights, are out now.

