IBEX Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on September 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited ("ibex") (NASDAQ:IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: ibex Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results When: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408

International: (914) 987-7129

Conference ID: 5259104 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 5259104

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on September 21, 2021) Webcast https://investors.ibex.co/

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Dan Bellehsen

Ibex

Dan.Bellehsen@ibex.co

Media Contact:

Brad Jones

ibex

720-882-7343

brad.jones@ibex.co



