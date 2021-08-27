 Skip to main content

MEDIA ADVISORY: National Law Enforcement Organizations to Announce Largest Police-Community Outreach Project in History on August 31 in Washington, DC

Globe Newswire  
August 27, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Washington, DC, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crime escalates and tensions linger, America's largest and most powerful law enforcement groups are making a united plea for help with a nationwide weekend focused on dialogue, collaboration, solutions, and reconciliation.

WHAT:

Press conference with national law enforcement organizations announcing the 2021 National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue). Participants and other law enforcement leaders will be available for interviews immediately following the event.

 

WHEN: 

Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:00 am ET  - 12:00 pm ET 

Doors open for media arrival and photographer setup/mult box plug-in at 9:15 am. Crews should plan to arrive no later than 10:00 am.

Space is limited. RSVP to media@faithandblue.org

 

WHERE: 

National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

 

WHO: 

  • Fraternal Order of Police – Patrick Yoes, National President
  • Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association – Chief Don Tijerina, Past President
  • International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators – Chief Pat Ogden, National President
  • International Association of Chiefs of Police – Chief Steve Casstevens, Immediate Past President
  • Major Cities Chiefs Association – Baltimore County Chief Melissa Hyatt, HR Committee Chair
  • Major County Sheriffs of America – Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, President
  • National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives – Ms. Kym Craven, Executive Director
  • National Black Police Association – Lt. Willie Williams, National Chairperson
  • National District Attorney's Association – The Hon. Billy West, National President
  • National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – Lynda Williams, Immediate Past President
  • Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association – Matt Silverman, National Executive VP
  • National Sheriffs' Association – Jonathan Thompson, Executive Director & CEO
  • MovementForward, Inc. – Rev. Markel Hutchins, Lead Organizer & CEO, National Faith & Blue Weekend, an initiative of MovementForward, Inc.
  • FirstNet, Built with AT&T - Former Atlanta Police Chief George Turner, Consultant
  • Motorola Solutions Foundation - Jack Molloy, Board Member, Motorola Solutions Foundation and EVP of Products, Sales & Services, Motorola Solutions

 

WHY: 

The mission of National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue), October 8 - 11, 2021, is to work towards safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcement officers and residents through the connections of local houses of worship.

 

Faith & Blue aims to recalibrate police-community relations in the United States through solutions-focused activities jointly organized by faith-based organizations and law enforcement professionals that can be done in-person, socially distanced, and/or virtually. These events include forums and town halls, peace and unity walks/marches, picnics, athletic events, vigils, and other activities that foster an environment of problem-solving, resolution, and reconciliation. 

 

National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every major national law enforcement group and faith tradition in the United States of America. This unprecedented effort is being co-convened by MovementForward, Inc.'s OneCOP initiative and the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). The effort is the most consolidated police-community engagement project in history. Faith & Blue is sponsored by FirstNet, Built with AT&T and the Motorola Solutions Foundation. 

 

For more information, visit National Faith & Blue Weekend at www.faithandblue.org or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. #FaithandBlue

###


National Faith & Blue Weekend and MovementForward, Inc.
media@faithandblue.org
