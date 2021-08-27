Proactive news headlines including Coinsilium, BTU Metals, Braxia Scientific, Phunware and Else Nutrition
New York , Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Coinsilium portfolio company Indorse launches new NFT project click here
- Phyto Extractions announces a name change to Adastra Holdings click here
- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTCQX:BRGGF) says trading in its common shares begin today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market click here
- Esports Entertainment named official esports tournament platform provider for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts click here
- Phunware launches PhunCoin cryptocurrency to improve transparency for consumers click here
- BTU Metals provides investors with update on drill program at Dixie Halo click here
- HealthLynked (OTCQB:HLYK) announces $2M registered direct offering as it advances healthcare technology initiatives click here
- CytoDyn appoints pharma industry veteran Seenu Srinivasan as its executive director of CMC Regulatory Affairs click here
- HempFusion (TSX:CBD, OTCQX:CBDHF) Wellness reveals US$2M strategic private placement click here
- Planet 13 Holdings reports strong second quarter as its Las Vegas SuperStore, brands and operations continue to gain traction click here
- Braxia Scientific announces Canada's first multiple-dose psilocybin clinical trial for treatment-resistant depression click here
- AEX Gold strengthens board and maintains strong balance sheet click here
- Fobi AI (TSXV:FOBI, OTCQB:FOBIF) launches CheckVax digital proof of vaccination service to global venues and businesses click here
- KushCo receives stockholder approval to merge with Greenlane click here
- Vendetta Mining increases previously announced private placement from 10,000,000 units to 15,000,000 units, closes first tranche of offering click here
- Else Nutrition reports surge in Q2 revenue as more US retailers stock its products click here
