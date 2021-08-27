BZ DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The Kanzhun class action lawsuit – Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543 – was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey and charges Kanzhun along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Kanzhun class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (ii) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (iii) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (iv) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (v) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun issued a press release entitled "KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China" which announced in pertinent part, that "pursuant to the announcement posted by the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, [Kanzhun] is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority," "[d]uring the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process," and Kanzhun "plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities." On this news, the price of Kanzhun's American Depository Shares fell approximately 15%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Kanzhun securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

