DISQO Raises $85 Million to Expand Consumer Insights Platform That Drives Smarter Decisions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO announced today that it closed an $85 million Series B growth round led by Sageview Capital, with participation from March Capital, Valuestream Ventures, and existing investors Alpha Edison and Bonfire Ventures. Dean Nelson, Senior Partner at Sageview Capital, and Wes Nichols, Partner at March Capital, will join DISQO's Board of Directors to accelerate DISQO's ambitious growth plans and product vision.



DISQO's cloud-based measurement software and research APIs power consumer insights for over 175 blue-chip brands, over 125 of the world's largest market research firms, and 35 leading advertising agencies. People experience brands in different ways. DISQO's platform allows clients to understand the entire experience, from how people feel about brands to how they engage with advertising and ultimately how they find and buy the products they love.

"Brands that know their customers best win. Our platform connects what people think and what people do to create breakthrough insights and competitive advantages. We do it by helping our clients build a complete understanding of brand experience, consumer journeys, and market outcomes," said Armen Adjemian, co-founder & CEO.

"Marketers are desperate for API-driven solutions for quality insights on the modern digital consumer experience. DISQO's platform is at the forefront meeting this need with uncompromising fidelity," said Nelson of Sageview. "Sageview partners with exceptional entrepreneurs who create category-leading businesses that significantly advance an industry's traditional operations. DISQO fits that disruptor mold, improving the way the world's largest brands gather intelligence on the consumer experience."

"After several decades working closely with many of the world's most innovative CMOs, I know that data-driven decision-making, automation, and elevating their consumers' experiences are at the top of their priorities," stated Nichols of March. "DISQO's technology platform addresses all three of these imperatives. March Capital's deep software and operational expertise help innovative companies and founders disrupt categories through technology, and we look forward to working closely with the DISQO team to further accelerate the company's amazing growth trajectory."

DISQO will use the new capital to scale its operations and accelerate its product roadmap. DISQO will focus on expanding the reach and capabilities of its platform to increase client value. Founded in 2015 by Armen Adjemian, Armen Petrosian and Drew Kutcharian, the company currently has more than 300 team members and is hiring top talent across the board.

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO's platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at DISQO.com .

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital LP is a private investment firm focused on providing growth capital and operational support to leading tech-enabled businesses. As active partners, we leverage our decades of industry experience, operational expertise, and extensive network to drive long-term value for our portfolio companies. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Brandwatch, CallRail, Carewell, Demandbase, Drivewyze, Elastic Path, Ezoic, MetricStream, Pantheon, Pax8, NAM, Specright, Theatro, Womply, and XSELL Technologies, among others. Sageview was founded in 2006 and has deployed over $1.1 billion across 29 growth capital investments. The firm has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Palo Alto, California.

About March Capital

March Capital is a top-tier venture growth firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California and investing globally since 2014. March identifies entrepreneurs with a provocative vision to lead the future and later-stage companies poised for hyper-growth, then dares to go all in by leading rounds with deep conviction and concentration risk. With $1B+ in capital over 3 funds and across 30 market-leading technology companies, March accelerates the digital transformation of Cloud-based software, automation, AI & IT infrastructure. Our vision is to create a best-in-class technology investment platform by combining intense sector focus, patience, access to a global leadership network (including founding The Montgomery Summit), and high-impact portfolio engagement to inspire & accelerate extraordinary companies.

Press contacts

David Grabert

David.Grabert@DISQO.com Michael Shmarak

Michael@BlastPR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d65147bf-43d6-4f76-8502-327dd45a9967



