H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 26, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information

Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
  Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com


