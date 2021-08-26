Voxtur Analytics to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR, OTCQB:VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 30, 2021.



Conference Call Dial-in Details:

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 743-7963 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 8292905.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, October 1, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 8292905. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on the Voxtur website's Investors page.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Investor Relations:

Jordan Ross

Tel: (416) 708-9764

