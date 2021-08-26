Cox Media Group Taps Ann Hailer as President, CoxReps

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoxReps, a Cox Media Group (CMG) business and the top broadcast television advertising rep firm in the country, today announced the appointment of Ann Hailer to the role of President, effective immediately. Since 2019, Hailer has served as the Chief Operating Officer and in her new role as President, she will build on the positive momentum she is spearheading within the organization to strengthen operations and strategically evolve the business.

"Ann exemplifies the leadership, collaboration and resilience that are the hallmarks of our culture at CoxReps," said Steve Pruett, Executive Chairman, CMG. "She is a respected, passionate and committed leader who is laser focused on bring the best out of her people to deliver exemplary customer service and outperform the competition. Over the years, Ann has played a critical role in positioning CoxReps for success by embracing disruption and championing innovation. I am excited to see how the future unfolds under her leadership."

A proven leader and media-industry veteran, Hailer has spent most of her career with CMG, serving in various sales, management, and key leadership roles with increasing responsibility throughout her tenure. In her most recent role as CoxReps' Chief Operating Officer, she leveraged her 25 years of media experience to effectively steer operations and procedures across sales, analytics, technology, and business development. Prior to serving as COO, she was senior vice president and director of sales.



Hailer's longevity with CoxReps is bolstered by her belief that no matter the role, there is always an opportunity to be a both a mentor and pupil. As such, Hailer served as the Chair of CMG's Diversity & Inclusion advisory council from 2016 to 2019 and is an active member of CMG's Executive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. She also sits on TVB's Executive Board of Directors and has been a member of the Detroit AdCraft group since 1993.



"My journey at CoxReps continues to evolve and this is the exciting beginning of a new chapter," said Hailer. "The media industry is more diverse and competitive than ever and I'm incredibly honored to take on this role and lead the amazing CoxReps team during such an extraordinary time. I look forward to further strengthening our business, driving success for our premiere station group clients, and providing the most advanced solutions to agencies and advertisers in the local media space."

