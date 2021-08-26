Affinor Growers Announces Issuance of Patent in Colombia for Automated Vertical Farming Production Towers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. ("Affinor" or the "Company") (CSE:AFI, OTCQB:RSSFF), a vertical farming technology company and commercial production facility licensor and operator, is pleased to announce that it has been issued Patent No. 38806 by the Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio, Republica de Colombia for "vertical growing towers for automated horticulture and agriculture".



Affinor's vertical farming towers can be used to sustainably grow fruits, vegetables and cannabis in greenhouses and indoor facilities. The hot dipped, galvanized steel construction is a durable and long-lasting design capable of operating in all climates. The towers are part of a complete turnkey vertical farming technology solution encompassing automation, water conservation, soil remediation and alternative energy. It offers ease of plant maintenance, increased yield, lower production cost, higher quality, minimized water usage, optimized air flow and mechanical pollination. The company plans to offer their technology for licensing in 2022, wherever patent protection has been achieved. Affinor expects to showcase its patented commercial towers this year, in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford BC, growing strawberries for local markets.

The Company plans to aggressively continue to build its patent portfolio of mechanical and process designs that address sustainability and climate change issues affecting the global agriculture sector. Affinor is also pursuing opportunities in other sectors, such as decorative flowers, reforestation, biotech, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals.

Nick Brusatore CEO: "The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the first patent for our towers in November 2020. I expect Affinor to be issued additional patents in the coming year from several other countries. Affinor's simplistic, yet intricate ecological approach will define the future of vertical farming. I look forward to unveiling the next automated lines for herbs and high-demand leafy greens like kale, spinach and romaine lettuce. Our technology not only combats climate change and sustainability issues, but also assists countries to become more self sufficient in high-quality food production."

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "RSSFF". Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



