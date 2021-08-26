Eldorado Gold Announces Completion of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado", the "Company" or "We") today announces it has completed its offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). Eldorado will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to redeem its outstanding US$234 million 9.500% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due June 2024 effective September 9, 2021, to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing term loan facility, to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility, to pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing, and for general corporate purposes. Eldorado has obtained the requisite consent of its lenders for the sale of the Notes under the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of May 13, 2019 among the Company, as borrower, and HSBC Bank Canada, as administrative agent, among others.



"The issuance of the Notes provides Eldorado greater financial flexibility as we go forward," said George Burns, President and CEO. "In addition to the lower cost of debt, the new Notes allow Eldorado to pursue a broader range of funding alternatives for the development of the Kassandra assets in Greece."

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:EGO).

