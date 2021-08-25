INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities during the period between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people's health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption.

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a business combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual." On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.26 per share, or approximately 24.32%, from $5.18 per share to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

