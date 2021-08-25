Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT) today announced that members of the company's senior management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 13-15, 2021

On-demand presentation will be available at 7:00am ET on September 13; hosting 1-on-1 meetings





September 20-23, 2021

Presentation on September 20 at 4:35 pm ET; hosting 1-on-1 meetings

Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

September 27-30, 2021

Fireside chat on September 29 at 4:00 pm ET; hosting 1-on-1 meetings



A webcast of each presentation and fireside chat will be accessible on the Opiant website.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Ben Atkins, Opiant

(310) 598-5410

batkins@opiant.com



