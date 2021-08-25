GameStop Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company's financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.'s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13722703. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop's corporate website.



Contact

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations

(817) 424-2001

ir@gamestop.com



