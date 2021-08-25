eGain to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on September 1, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, will announce its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.



When: Wednesday, September 1st at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain's website at www.egain.com. Dial In: To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (U.S. toll free) or 856-344-9206 (International) and give the participant pass code 8932708. Replay: An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

About eGain



eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com







