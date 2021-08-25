 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steelcase to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Globe Newswire  
August 25, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announces that Jim Keane, President and CEO, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET via live webcast. A link to the webcast and registration will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

About Steelcase Inc.
Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people feel safe and are productive, inspiring and adaptable with our architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Source: Steelcase
SC-GR

Investor Contact:
Mike O'Meara
Investor Relations
(616) 292-9274		 Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com