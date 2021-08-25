Steelcase to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announces that Jim Keane, President and CEO, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET via live webcast. A link to the webcast and registration will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com . A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.



Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people feel safe and are productive, inspiring and adaptable with our architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com .

