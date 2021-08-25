 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 25, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Share:

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC:FFWC) (08/24/2021 Close: $46.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $47.10 per share as of July 31, 2021. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on August 24, 2021 was $46.00 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,146,045 as of the same date. On July 31, 2021, the corporation had assets of $493.0 million and shareholders' equity of $54.0 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Emily Boardman
Treasurer
(260) 563-3185

SOURCE: FFW Corporation


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com