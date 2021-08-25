3D Printing Gases Market worth USD 152.18 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.85% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Gases Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " 3D Printing Gases Market : Information by Gas (Argon, Nitrogen), Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-Jet), Function (Cooling, Insulation), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Products), Region - Global Forecast till 2028" the market is projected to be worth USD 152.18 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 47.82 Million in 2020.

Market Scope:

The MRFR analysis profiles some of the most important companies in the global 3D Printing Gases Market, namely

BASF SE (Germany)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Air Liquide (France)

Praxair Inc (US)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc (US)

Universal Industrial Gases Inc (US)

Messer Group (Germany)

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc (US)



The 3D printing gases market growth is bolstered by the collective efforts given by these companies, who try to expand their geographical reach by introducing highly innovative products and solutions. They also adopt numerous strategies such as collaborations, agreements, and partnerships to capture a higher 3D printing gases market share. To illustrate, in June 2021, Linde Group, a Munich-based chemical companies collaborated with 3D Medlab, a reputed clinical printing specialist, confirming the results of their joint study of their latest process gas that enhance the 3D printing of a variety of medical parts. This study assessed heloum-argon process's effect on the spatter formation as well as the process stability during the LPBF/ laser powder bed fusion printing of the titanium lattice structures. The study concluded that the novel gas reduced the spatter emissions by a total 35 percent, which shows its potential to substantially bring down the risks that emerge during the manufacturing of faulty parts.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Key Growth Drivers:

Gases such as argon and nitrogen have a host of applications, mostly since they help elevate the overall quality of the 3D-printed parts. They help reduce the oxidation level of the forged components by cutting down the oxidation content within the print chamber; maintain steady pressure to render a stable and improved printing environment; restrict combustible dust during powder handling and sieving for higher safety; lessen powder clumping in the feed tube and curb thermal stress via gradual cooling to prevent part deformity.



Increased in technological advances as well as the industrialization rate paired with the expanding population across developing nations have raised the use of 3D printing gases in healthcare, design & manufacturing, automotive, consumer products, education & research, and aerospace & defense. Moreover, the improving economic standards across developing countries in Asia with rapidly rising urbanization and industrialization would present huge opportunities to the global companies in the future. The escalating product demand in the medical sector worldwide should also be quite favorable for the 3D printing gases in the ensuing years.

Given the expansive end-user applications, rising spending on research and development activities and the booming sales of consumer goods like electronics, jewellery and footwear, the 3D printing gases industry is touted to experience incredible growth in the upcoming years.

Market Restraints:

In view of the exorbitant cost of the intricate manufacturing and gas processing techniques, organizations are discouraged to make use of the technology, which results in a weaker market demand in some parts of the world.

COVID-19 Analysis

With the COVID-19 outbreak wreaking havoc on various sectors, especially the construction industry, the 3D printing gases market growth has slowed down to a large extent. The global market is reeling under the massive financial duress as well as the imbalance in the supply and demand gap.

However, the 3D printing gases market size shall continue to expand as the government continues to fund exhaustive research and development activities, lending strong support to the vendors.



Market Segmentation

The 3D printing gases considered in the MRFR report are nitrogen, gas mixtures, and argon. Argon has captured the highest portion of the global industry and is therefore, the top segment. Meanwhile, the fastest progress will be made by the gas mixtures segment in the coming years, owing to the soaring need to achieve the cooling effect and combined shielding using the gas mixtures throughout the process.

With respect to the technology, the 3D printing gases market can be categorized as laser sintering, poly-jet, stereolithography, electron beam melting, material jetting, and more.

Function-wise, the 3D printing gases industry caters to cooling, illumination, and insulation.

Top end-users of 3D printing gases are aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and others.

3D Printing Gases Market Regional Status

Asia Pacific, Europe, along with North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are recognized as the major regions across which the 3D printing gases industry should note extensive growth during the conjectured period.

North America is currently the biggest market for 3D printing gases, thanks to the strong establishment of world-renowned companies who focus majorly on conducting rigorous research and development activities in this field. Additionally, frequent technical innovations in the aerospace and healthcare sectors with respect to 3D printing processes could further amplify the 3D printing gases market size.

The 3D printing gases market share in Asia Pacific will be expanding at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027, with major contributions from the rapidly emerging countries like India and China. These countries present highly attractive opportunities to the 3D printing gases manufacturers, given the lower cost labor and the massive surge in the economic standards. Increased focus of the manufacturers on using advanced techniques during production should also add to the 3D printing gases market value in the next few years. Some of the key end-users of 3D printing gases in the region include design & manufacturing, oil & gas, and healthcare.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

3D Printing Gases Market: Information by Gas (Argon, Nitrogen), Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-Jet), Function (Cooling, Insulation), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Products), Region - Global Forecast till 2028



