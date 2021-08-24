Bobit and Spectrum Automotive Holdings Announce Jim Polley as Keynote Speaker at Agent Summit

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit and Spectrum Automotive Holdings are proud to announce Mr. Jim Polley as a keynote speaker at the 2021 Agent Summit, held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nev. from Aug. 29-Sept.1.



Join Mr. Polley for an informative session that outlines facts versus myths on selling your agency. He will also share how to find a buyer, as well as an overview of how to deal with partnerships and employees, including employment agreements, benefits, and sunsets.

"It's so important to learn the real ins-and-outs of selling your business from an agent who buys and sells agencies every day," said Polley. "I'll strive to provide you with the knowledge you need to put yourself in a strong position to get the top dollar for your business."

Agent Summit is the industry's only event designed by and for the outstanding professionals who drive F&I success and dealership profitability across the nation. As the event approaches, interest in connecting in person has continued to increase among sponsors and attendees. Registration confirmations have increased 520% in the last five weeks and 150% just in the last three weeks. This year's event includes over 550 registered attendees and over 100 exhibitors.

"There's nothing like an in-person experience to help build stronger relationships in our industry," said David Gesualdo, show chair and president of Bobit's Dealer Group. "We're excited to have so many sought-after thought leaders and executives committed to making this event valuable and impactful for our ever-changing industry."

Following a successful International Car Rental Show and Conference of Automotive Remarketing, also in Las Vegas, Bobit continues to take additional precautions for the safety and health of all event participants, including providing virtual and on-demand content for those who cannot attend in person.

For in-person event participants, Bobit is committed to doing everything possible to help ensure their safety. Bobit employs a three-pillared protocol: Enhanced Cleanliness, Physical Distancing and Proactive Protection. This is in addition to following all local regulations related to COVID-19.

About Bobit

Bobit provides critical business intelligence for its partners and customers through essential content, networking and educational experiences, and data & insight solutions. Unmatched publication and website content, best-in-class events for industry leaders, and research, custom media and data products for insightful market information that Bobit calls Business Intelligently. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, with a coast-to-coast team spanning North America, Bobit elevates industry potential for professionals in multiple verticals including fleet, automotive dealer, public safety, and beauty, health & wellness with superior brands including Automotive Fleet, Heavy Duty Trucking, Auto Dealer Today, POLICE and Modern Salon. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

