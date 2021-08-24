Lightning eMotors, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZEV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

After the market closed on August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, in comparison with a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. Lightning also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, and stated that it "no longer expects to meet full year guidance" citing among other things "chassis production disruptions." On August 17, 2021, Lightning's share price fell $1.63, or 17%, on this news, to close at $8.00 per share.

