Lightning eMotors, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2021 10:12pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZEV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

After the market closed on August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, in comparison with a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. Lightning also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, and stated that it "no longer expects to meet full year guidance" citing among other things "chassis production disruptions." On August 17, 2021, Lightning's share price fell $1.63, or 17%, on this news, to close at $8.00 per share.

