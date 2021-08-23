SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Inovalon Holdings, Inc. ("Inovalon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INOV) on behalf of the company's stockholders.



On August 9, 2021, Inovalon announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders are expected to receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of INOV common stock that they own. Following the closing of the transaction, Inovalon will become a private company and its stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation concerns whether Inovalon's board of directors failed to satisfy its fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, including whether the board maximized the amount of consideration that Inovalon's shareholders will receive for their shares.

Inovalon stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/inovalon-holdings-inc/, for additional investigation about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

