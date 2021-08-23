 Skip to main content

JOANN Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per common share. 

The dividend is payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 10, 2021.  

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 853 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ajay Jain
ajay.jain@joann.com
330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887


