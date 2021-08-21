SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited - YALA

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Yalla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report addressing Yalla, entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East' UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was". The Swan Street report alleges, among other things, that the Company inflates its metrics, including revenue, and characteries Yalla's financial statements as "not credible".

On this news, Yalla's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $1.31 per ADS, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per ADS on May 19, 2021.

