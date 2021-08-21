 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WORLD WAR II and KOREAN WAR VETERANS ON HAND TO CELEBRATE NEW BOOK OF THEIR STORIES IN English, French, Chinese and Braille, MADE POSSIBLE BY VETERANS AFFAIRS CANADA

Globe Newswire  
August 21, 2021 6:00am   Comments
Share:

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event:  TODAY: Announcement of Veterans Affairs Grant to Publish Translations of Book of Veterans' Stories
   
  &
   
  Highway of Heroes Dedication Announcement in Memory of Capt Cletus Cheng, M.S.M., C.D.
   
Date: Saturday, August 21
   
Time: Official Announcements - 3:30 p.m.
   
Location: 83 Maverick Crescent, Vaughan
   
Focus: ‘Fight for Freedom and Peace', a book by Hon. Lt-Col Nancy M. Siew and Photographer Feng Lin, to tell the war experiences of Canadian World War II and Korean War veterans in four languages.
   

Special Guests:
Canadian veterans of WWII, the Korean War and modern day deployments; Federal, Provincial and Municipal representatives.

For further information: Adrienne McLennan, 416-918-5894,
AdrienneMcLennan@gmail.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com