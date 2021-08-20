 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newport News Shipbuilding Division to Host a Series of Virtual Hiring Events for Trades Positions, Offering Sign-on Bonuses

Globe Newswire  
August 20, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Share:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its hiring efforts, Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division will host a series of virtual events for various trainee, entry-level and experienced trades positions, including welders and pipe fitters. The next hiring event for fitters will be held Sept. 8.

Newport News is offering $500 sign-on bonuses to select trades trainee and entry-level new hires, where no experience is needed, as well as $1,000 sign-on bonuses to select experienced trades new hires. Additional sign-on bonuses also are being offered to new hires with active security clearances for select trades positions.

Newport News is actively hiring for fitters, welders, pipe fitters, deck electricians, sheet metal workers, marine painters, blasters, insulators, outside machinists, refuelers, ship safety watch and riggers.

Job seekers must apply in advance. Qualified candidates will be selected for a video interview the day of the hiring event with offers being made that day to selected candidates. The hiring events include:

  • Fitters: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Welders: Sept. 29, 2021
  • Pipe fitters: Oct. 20, 2021

"We are excited to use virtual hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer," said Susan Jacobs, Newport News' vice president of human resources and administration. "Our goal is to fill hundreds of trades positions before the end of the year."

For more information on the virtual hiring events, visit www.buildyourcareer.com.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com