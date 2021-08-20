LAWSUIT FILED: SESEN BIO Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and certain of its officers for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021 and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/sesn.

What is this all about?

During trading hours on August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum. Shares of Sesen Bio stock had traded up over 50% since the market opened on August 9, 2021 after the Company announced second quarter 2021 earnings.

On this news shares of Sesen Bio stock fell 75% in intraday trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Sesen Bio stock between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 18, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases.

