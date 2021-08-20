Hair Extension Market Size, Share, Research [2021-2028] | Industry Revenue $3.43 Billion Expected by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the Forecast Period, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair extension market is set to gain impetus from the increasing utilization of premium and stylish grooming products by people as per various occasions to suit their appearances. Mandom Corporation, a Japanese cosmetics manufacturer, for instance, declared that in 2017, the company earned around 7.89 billion Japanese yen within the female grooming segment. The number is set to surge in the upcoming years. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, "Hair Extension Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Synthetic, Human, and Animal), By End-User (Male and Female), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028." As per the report, the market size was USD 2.35 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2021 to USD 3.43 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Salons and Shortage of Raw Materials to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has affected numerous industries owing to strict lockdown and shutdown of companies. Hence, they are facing difficulties in closing their business deals and meeting their channel partners. It is anticipated to impact the hair extension industry severely. Also, the shortage of raw materials and closure of spas and salons would also affect the usage of the product negatively. Our research reports will help you find the best strategy to take your business to a whole new level.





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hair-extension-market-105688





Report Coverage

The research report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to assess their core competencies in each segment. Besides, it would help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Cases of Alopecia Areata to Augment Growth

Most people nowadays are using hair extensions to hide their hair damage issues. The surging prevalence of casts, alopecia, and hair loss is expected to drive the hair extension market growth in the near future. The National Alopecia Areata Foundation, for instance, mentioned that as of 2020, approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S. are suffering from alopecia areata. At the same time, the increasing usage of chemical-based shampoos would aid growth. However, these products can often cause hair breakage and headache. It may hamper their demand.





Regional Insights-

Rising Number of Beauty Salons in the U.S. & Canada to Help North America Grow

Geographically, North America stood at USD 0.83 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous beauty salons in Canada and the U.S. According to the Small Business Development Center Organization, as of May 2020, in the U.S., there are 77,000 beauty salons and 4,500 barbershops. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to remain at the forefront on account of the rising working women population in the region. This would further accelerate them to spend more on grooming products, including hair extensions.





Segments-

Synthetic Segment Held 43.92% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By type, the market is trifurcated into animal, human, and synthetic. Out of these, the synthetic segment generated 43.92% in terms of the hair extension market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to its ability to resist rainy and humid weather.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hair-extension-market-105688





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions in Market

The global market contains a large number of companies that are presently striving to strengthen their positions globally. Hence, they are engaging in the merger and acquisition strategy with local salons and novel hair product manufacturers.





Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the hair extension market. They are as follows:

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl (Roma, Lazio, Italy)

Balmain Hair Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Hair Visions International (Florida, USA)

Esqido (Toronto, Canada)

CAP. Original USA (Florida, USA)

Cinderella Hair (London, UK)

Racooninternational (United Kingdom)

Evergreen Products Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Easihair Pro USA (United States)

Hairlocs (California, USA)





KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2019 : Beauty Industry Group (BIG) acquired Germany-based Hairtalk GmbH to strengthen its presence across North America and Europe. It would also enable Hairtalk to provide high-quality salon products to its salons and distributors to solidify its position.

: Beauty Industry Group (BIG) acquired Germany-based Hairtalk GmbH to strengthen its presence across North America and Europe. It would also enable Hairtalk to provide high-quality salon products to its salons and distributors to solidify its position. November 2019: Great Lengths joined hands with Westrow, an award-winning hairdressing salon group based in Yorkshire. This would allow the former to blend its education program with the latter's training programs.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis Global Hair Extension Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Type (Value)

Synthetic Hair Extension Human Hair Extension Animal Hair Extension By End-User (Value)

Male Female By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hair-extension-market-105688





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Facial Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Types (Clay Masks, Skin Masks, Sheet Masks, Peel-off Masks, Others), By Applications (Personal Usage, Beauty Salons, Spa Centres, Clinics), By Distribution Channels (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Faux Fur Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Coat & Vests, Jacket, Others (Shawl, Capelet, Scarf, Gloves, etc.)), By End-user (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Others (Department Stores etc)) and regional forecast 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



