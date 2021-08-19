Natural Products Expo East Prioritizes Safety and Success in Return to Show Floor

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo East, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, is confidently moving ahead with plans for a September 22-25 show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. In an effort to prioritize community safety, the Natural Products Expo team announced new health and safety guidelines for the show last week. Those include proof of vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of their first day onsite, as well as a mask requirement for all exhibitors, attendees, partners and staff. Product sampling will be allowed at the event and broken into two categories, with open sampling requiring gloves, a sneeze guard, and hand washing kits in addition to face masks required for all.



"Being able to effectively prioritize the safety of our community while providing an opportunity to connect and do business is more important now than ever," said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President, Natural Products at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "We have a responsibility to serve our industry and provide a platform for them to return to business, in a safe and responsible way."

New Hope Network's parent company, Informa Markets, is a global organization with over 450 brands. Informa Markets has hosted events safely and successfully since February, thanks to medically-vetted health and safety guidelines and a robust and experienced operations team who are adept at both understanding and implementing best-in-class health and safety systems.

"While we have always, and continue to, operate with a dedicated focus on our niche community and the unique needs of our industry, we have the advantage of the resources and experience of a multi-national event organizer and the infrastructure to support implementing more advanced health and safety procedures," Mast continued.

In addition to prioritizing health and safety, the Natural Products Expo East team is committed to a successful show. More than 10,000 members of the natural and organic community, including thousands of buyers, are registered for Expo East, and the event is on track to be successful for all involved.

"We are so eager to return to Expo East - it is truly our favorite show to attend. The opportunity to connect face-to-face with our wonderful vendor partners, to seek out amazing new products and brands, and to come together with the industry as a whole, is unparalleled. While we love the west coast show for its energy and excitement, Expo East is a much more relational experience - it's where we deepen our connections and build community. And with the new safety protocols in place, we feel confident that this show will be one of the best ever," said Emily Kanter, Second Generation Co-Owner, Cambridge Naturals.

For those traveling to Philadelphia, Expo East is set to have a number of exciting activations to further enhance the event experience.

Organic Pavilion: Attendees will have access to over 90 exhibits in the Organic Pavilion and can take advantage of extensive organic conference programming and networking events. There will also be an interactive Organic Park in the back of the pavilion, featuring industry leading organizations.

Attendees will have access to over 90 exhibits in the Organic Pavilion and can take advantage of extensive organic conference programming and networking events. There will also be an interactive Organic Park in the back of the pavilion, featuring industry leading organizations. Philly Fun Run: The Philly Fun Run, sponsored by Medterra, will take participants on an interactive tour of Philadelphia, starting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, passing and allowing for photo opportunities at attractions like Love Park, Logan Square, Barnes Foundation and up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art, aka the Rocky Steps & Statue!

The Philly Fun Run, sponsored by Medterra, will take participants on an interactive tour of Philadelphia, starting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, passing and allowing for photo opportunities at attractions like Love Park, Logan Square, Barnes Foundation and up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art, aka the Rocky Steps & Statue! NPEE Pitch Slam Finals & Party: Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to come for the pitch and stay for the celebration! The 5 finalists in the show's annual contest will be back to compete for over $40,000 in New Hope Network services, and the industry gather again to celebrate entrepreneurship.

Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to come for the pitch and stay for the celebration! The 5 finalists in the show's annual contest will be back to compete for over $40,000 in New Hope Network services, and the industry gather again to celebrate entrepreneurship. Thursday Night Concert: Live music is back! The community with gather to support Philabundance, the beneficiary of a live concert that will be produced in partnership with Conscious Alliance. The Thursday Night Concert at Expo East will be dedicated to spreading awareness of the part we can all play in eliminating food waste and supporting our communities.

Live music is back! The community with gather to support Philabundance, the beneficiary of a live concert that will be produced in partnership with Conscious Alliance. The Thursday Night Concert at Expo East will be dedicated to spreading awareness of the part we can all play in eliminating food waste and supporting our communities. Friday Night Concert: The industry will convene for more live music on Friday night for a concert produced in partnership with (included) a membership collective for BIPOC executives in the CPG space who are dedicated to one another's success and committed to amplifying BIPOC voices. The Friday Night Concert and various other (included) activations are supported by INFRA and Presence Marketing.



As always, Expo East will also have a keen focus on sustainability. The Expo East team are picking up where they left off and doubling down on efforts around waste diversion, energy consumption and carbon offsetting, mindful procurement, and community engagement.

"The overwhelming feedback from our community has been a desire for us to remain committed to the in-person event, serving a critical community need. More and more buyers are registering each day, and we are almost at full capacity with our annual Expo East Buyer program, which brings a range of VIP buyers to the event," said Lacey Gautier, Group Show Director, Natural Products at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "We understand that not everyone will be able to join us in-person, and firmly stand by our community regardless of whether they are able to participate with us in Philadelphia this September. To meet the needs of all members of our community, in addition to hosting the in-person event, we will be providing access to virtual booths for every exhibitor, as well as all networking and education sessions. By extending the opportunity for our community to participate virtually through the Natural Products Expo Virtual platform, we also extend the value and reach of the event for all involved."

Natural Products Expo East Virtual will launch on Wednesday, September 1st. All exhibitors at Expo East will be given a virtual booth to complement their on-site presence and extend their reach beyond the show floor. The virtual booth will allow our exhibiting partners to be discovered by buyers and investors who didn't make the trip to Philadelphia but are seeking to find the latest in product innovation through our virtual platforms. For those interested in participating virtually, more information can be found here.

Natural Products Expo East is produced by New Hope Network and is co-located with BioFach America and Harvest Festival. To learn more about health and safety at the event, click here. To learn more about activities and activations, click here.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com.



About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Kocik

ckocik@newhope.com



