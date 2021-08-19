ARRIA NLG Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRIA, A leading provider of NLG, Natural Language Generation Technology, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025.



ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services from ARRIA NLG to support Federal agencies' enterprise infrastructure goals.

"A truly data-driven culture, like the Army, DOD and Federal Government agencies, need a data literacy strategy, that democratizes data, engages its stakeholders and gets rapid user adoption. Arria humanizes the way we interact with data. That's how you optimize the business value of data," said Sharon Daniels, CEO, Arria NLG. "We are excited to be named to the ARMY-ITES-SW2 contract and we believe that the partnership with Carahsoft is a great fit."

Arria NLG is a form of artificial intelligence that transforms structured data into natural language. Through data analysis, knowledge automation, language generation and tailored information delivery, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Arria dynamically turns data into written or spoken narrative—at machine speed and on a massive scale.

ARRIA NLG software, software maintenance, and ancillary services are available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or ITES-SW2@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft's dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center. To learn more about ARRIA NLG's offerings under ITES-SW2, contact ARRIA-NLG at https://www.arria.com/contact/

About ARRIA NLG

Arria is the world's leading provider of natural language generation (NLG) technology. The Arria Language Platform drives Arria's technology suite as well as industry led product solutions — giving data the power of language to accelerate the communication and understanding of data insights and actionable intelligence.

