Terra Millennium Corporation continues its expansion with acquisition of Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Millennium Corporation (TMC) is excited to announce today its acquisition of Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services (RMI).



RMI is a leading heavy industrial contractor specializing in process piping, mechanical projects, structural steel, structural concrete, excavation, demolition, HAZWOPER projects, underground piping, and helical piers. RMI will continue to operate independently as a standalone subsidiary of TMC and will provide the same great customer service, turnkey solutions and quality staff that has made them successful since their inception.

"We are extremely excited to welcome RMI into our TMC family of companies. They bring expertise in numerous specialty services which helps expand the service offering we can deliver to our customers through the TMC family of companies. RMI embraces the philosophy that has made TMC and its subsidiaries successful for over 115 years which includes providing great safety, outstanding quality and great value to each of their industrial customers," explained Bryan Young, TMC's CEO.

Justin Alvey, RMI's President/CEO, will continue his leadership of RMI. "We are thrilled to be part of TMC, as their back-office support will provide the opportunity to scale our growth with our current customers as well as new customers. We are excited for future opportunities as well as being able to focus on growing our core operations," explained Mr. Alvey. RMI was formed in 2015 and has successfully grown since that time to be a leading mechanical contractor in the mountain and gulf states.

Terra Millennium, through its subsidiaries, is a leading national industrial contractor with a strong reputation for customer services, productivity, and safety. "RMI embodies the culture and philosophy we value at TMC and I extend a warm welcome to all the RMI employees who are now valued members of the TMC family," stated Bryan Young.





Bryan Young, CEO Terra Millennium, 801.521.5200