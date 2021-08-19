Brandon Hall Group Announces 2021 Human Capital Management Excellence Award Winners; Biggest Applicant Pool in the Awards' 28-Year History.

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the organization behind the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management, announced the winners of the 2021 HCM Excellence Award. Organizations from around the world were honored this year with either Gold, Silver or Bronze awards, for their HCM programs, strategies, processes, and systems.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and HCM Excellence Awards Program leader Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

There were more than 100 categories this year with some organizations winning in multiple categories. Organizations receiving 10 or more awards this year include Accenture, Bank of America Corporation, Bridgestone, BTS, Cardinal Health, Christus Health, Cognizant, CrossKnowledge, Deloitte, EI Design Pvt Ltd, Enerjisa Enerji, EY, Genpact, Google, GP Strategies, HP Inc., Infopro Learning, Inkling, McKinsey & Company, MetLife, MPS Interactive Systems, NIIT, PepsiCo, Pitney Bowes, SAP, SweetRush, Tata Consultancy Services, Turkcell and Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

In addition to the awards program that has been in existence since 1993, Brandon Hall Group conducts studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally in its more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory.

To see a complete list of winners, visit https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

— About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

Attachment





David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com