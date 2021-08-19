Dallas, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based law firm Kane Russell Coleman Logan has twenty attorneys recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including 4 on the "Ones to Watch list. These attorneys represent a broad cross section of the firm's corporate, litigation, real estate, labor and employment, tax, bankruptcy, and immigration practices in both the Dallas and Houston offices of KRCL.

"Best Lawyers in America is one of the most recognized peer-selected honors for attorneys, and we are very proud to have so many of our colleagues selected for 2022. We have several new additions to the list this year, including four of our lawyers selected for "Ones to Watch" while several others have been recognized for more than 10 consecutive years," said Managing Director and Chair of the Board of Directors Karen Cox.

First published in 1983, the Best Lawyers list is reliant on peer review alone. According to Best Lawyers, the thorough selection process is "designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services." Honorees are selected through a combination of peer review votes and analysis of written feedback, resulting in a comprehensive list of attorneys that is recognized for their high caliber of legal knowledge, ethics, and professionalism.

Eight attorneys from the firm's Houston office have been selected:

Eight attorneys from the firm's Dallas office have been selected:

Four additional attorneys from the Dallas office were selected for the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" list. This award recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice:

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, the firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

