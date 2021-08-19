Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CSOD, RYFL, SIC, and VICI

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSOD to Clearlake Capital Croup, L.P. for $57.50 in cash per share of CSOD owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC:RYFL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RYFL to Finward Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement RYFL shareholders will have the right to receive $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward stock, or a combination of both, for each share of RYFL owned.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SIC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SIC to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 in cash per share of SIC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VICI with MGM Growth Properties LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MGM shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI stock for each share of MGM they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



