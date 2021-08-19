Indio Adoption Grows by 37% Year over Year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, an Applied company, today announced that the number of agencies using Indio has increased by 37% year over year. Winner of a 2021 Stevie Award, Indio digitizes the application and renewal process from gathering client data to digitally managing and signing submissions to sending standardized data directly to insurers with a single click.

"Indio has certainly sped up the applications process for our team. Old workflows that used to take hours to complete, now take minutes using Indio," said Darrel Zaleski, owner, Spectrum Insurance. "The efficiency return that we get on this investment is ten-fold today and it'll be even more as it continues to evolve and support even greater carrier connectivity."

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information across multiple applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimizes errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients' time and money.

In 2021, Indio added several innovative capabilities, including:

IVANS Market Integration – Agents can quickly decide the best market for the clients' submissions by searching factors like class code, line of business and state during submission setup or in the Send to Market feature.

– Agents can quickly decide the best market for the clients' submissions by searching factors like class code, line of business and state during submission setup or in the Send to Market feature. Send to Market – Once the customer has signed and submitted an application, agents can send it to underwriting directly from the platform.

– Once the customer has signed and submitted an application, agents can send it to underwriting directly from the platform. Send to Market Submission Insights – Greater insights into all Send to Market submissions, including insurer trends and agency-wide marketing submission statuses, are available via Agent Reports.

– Greater insights into all Send to Market submissions, including insurer trends and agency-wide marketing submission statuses, are available via Agent Reports. Submissions Tracking – Agents can track submitted markets and submissions, while also being able to copy and save previous submissions to market to other insurers.

"The adoption of Indio among agents has skyrocketed, driven by the industry beginning to take a digital-first mindset in all that we do," said Michael Howe, chief product officer, Applied Systems. "Indio is a great example of innovation that attacked a challenge of the disjointed lifecycle with digital transformation, disrupting the traditional application process with simple, modern technology that everyone benefits from."

